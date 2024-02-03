Watch: Kota collector interacts with coaching students over dinner amid rising cases of suicides

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, PTI Kota Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami, during dinner with students

Rajasthan: Kota Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami had dinner with coaching students in a hostel in the Indraprastha area of the city on Friday in order to destress them.

This comes after several cases of suicides took place in the city as students preparing for entrance exams gave up under pressure.

Speaking to students during a flagship program 'Dinner with Collector on Every Friday, Dr. Ravindra Goswami said, "I never got my name in a test series in two years of my preparation in Kota for the entrance exam in medical college, but I was never worried and always avoided creating self-doubts."

A few days ago, an 18-year-old student preparing for JEE allegedly hanged herself at her home in this coaching hub, leaving behind a suicide note saying sorry to her parents and calling herself a “loser”.

“Mummy, papa I can't do JEE. So I suicide,” the note scrawled in English said, according to police. She was to give the JEE test in a day or two.

“I am loser. I am worst daughter. Sorry mummy papa. Yahi last option he,” the note found in student's room added. This was the second suspected suicide in Kota in less than a week.

In another incident surfaced on Friday, a final year B.Tech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his paying guest room in Rajasthan’s Kota.

Noor Mohammed (27) took the extreme step sometime on Wednesday but his body was recovered from his room in Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night. No suicide note was recovered, they said.

This is the third suicide reported from Kota in two weeks.

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, Mohammed was pursuing a B.Tech degree from SRM University, Chennai and lived as a paying guest.

ALSO READ | Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 30th such case in last one year