Rajasthan will see change in such a way that history will be created, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that people in the state feel betrayed by the Ashok Gehlot government as it didn't fulfil a single promise made in 2018 adding there will be a change in such a way that history will be created.

"The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds... The present Ashok Gehlot government has betrayed every section of society and did not fulfil even a single promise made in 2018...The people feel betrayed. The people are united, this time the rule will change and it will change in such a way that a new history will be created...," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"There is an undercurrent for Congress Rajasthan. I can feel that in the whole state, there is a wave of Congress. Villages that were previously supporting the BJP are now supporting Congress due to our schemes and policies... Many candidates will win in this (undercurrent), for whom there were feelings that they were not winning. If there is an undercurrent, we will form the government," said Ashok Gehlot.

On insurance cover hike under Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana, Gehlot said, "With this Right to Health Act, we want that government should take care the health of people."

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, "If one strives to be a 'laadla' it should be of the public. It doesn't require any other minister to be a 'laadla', it's all about sacrifice, service and building relations with the public... A lot has been said and a lot has been alleged but I tried not to lose my patience and always tried to use decent language in front of the public... Nobody needs to be concerned about me, my party and the public will take care of me..."

"I believe that democracy has become mature in India and voters have become aware... The public has become so aware that now everybody trusts their judgement. Tomorrow, voting will take place in Rajasthan. This election is very important and interesting... People like the way Congress works and after numerous efforts by BJP, their election campaign didn't work out well," Pilot said.

On the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi on his jibe at PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "A reply will be given on the (EC) notice. Everyone knows what the 5 States' CMs and BJP leaders have said here during campaigning here."

