'We have to reach out...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat appeals Hindus worldwide to connect with each other

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday appealed to Hindus across the world to connect with each other and asserted that India will show the path of achieving happiness and satisfaction to other countries.

Speaking at the inaugural session of their World Hindu Congress (WHC) in Bangkok, Thailand, Bhagwat said that the world has not achieved satisfaction through several experimented methods of materialism, communism and capitalism and that they have restarted rethinking after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today's world is now stumbling. For 2,000 years they have performed so many experiments to bring happiness, bliss and peace. They have tried materialism, communism and capitalism. They have tried various religions. They have assumed material prosperity. But there is no satisfaction... It seems they are unanimous in thinking that Bharat will provide the way," he said.

Bhagwat said that Hindus must play a key role in spreading the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (One world, one family) by coming and working together. "We have to reach out, connect with every Hindu. And Hindus together will connect everybody in the world. As Hindus are connected in more numbers, the process of connecting with the world has also started," he mentioned.

"We have to go and contact everybody, connect with him and bring him to us by our service. We have that spirit. We have an edge over the world in the matter of selfless service. It is in our tradition and values. So, reach out and conquer nothing but hearts," the RSS chief further added.

Bhagwat also explained that negative emotions like anger, envy and egoistic behaviour are breaking up society or preventing cooperation among individuals and called on strongly to win hearts through selfless service.

The event in Thailand commenced after Swami Vigyanananda, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation blew the conch. The WHC session was attended by delegates from over 60 countries, including spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande and others.

