'Bharat will have to tell the world...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Bharat will have to tell the world that it is about 'Unity in Diverty' and not 'Diversity in Unity'.

Speaking about the recently concluded G20 Summit in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat said, "It's not a surprise that the G20, which is mainly a forum for discussing economic issues, we gave it a theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and made it human-centric."

On Tuesday, the RSS chief met Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan and also offered prayers at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

The RSS chief reached the shrine, where Lord Vishnu in a reclining 'Anantha Sayanam' posture is the presiding deity, at 6.40 am, the sources said.

Bhagwat, who has been in Kerala since October 7, arrived in the state for a meeting of the RSS' all India leaders, the sources said.

One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the region, the centuries-old shrine shot into the limelight some time ago with the unearthing of a staggering wealth, including a stunning range of articles, comprising gold ornaments, idols engraved with precious stones, jewels, heaps of solid gold coins and silver and gold platters and lamps, from its cellars.

