After Bihar, Rajasthan issues order to conduct caste census

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: After Bihar, the Rajasthan government has now announced that it will conduct a caste-based census in the state. The decision of the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has come ahead of the assembly elections which are due to be held later this year.

In a notification, the Rajasthan government said that in order to ensure that welfare schemes of the government reach every section of the society and to know the status of different castes, the government has decided to conduct the caste based survey.

Image Source : VIJAI LAXMI, INDIA TVRajasthan to conduct caste based census in the state

On Friday, Ashok Gehlot in a statement said that his government will conduct the caste census on the lines one done in Bihar.

"The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar," Gehlot told reporters.

Echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's views on caste census, the Chief Minister said that his concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

"Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign," he said.

"There are various castes within the country... People of various religions live here. The castes do different jobs. If we know how much population of which caste is there, we can know what plans we have to make for them. It will be easier for us to prepare schemes caste-wise," he said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government issues transfer orders of 53 RAS officers