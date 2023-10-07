Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government issues transfer orders of 53 RAS officers

Follow us on Image Source : ASHOK GEHLOT (X) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with other ministers of state

Rajasthan news: The state government has ordered the transfer of 53 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). The State Personnel Department has issued orders in this regard on October 6 (Friday). The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, with the model code of conduct (MCC) likely to be imposed next week.

As per the order, Additional Transport Commissioner Mahendra Kumar Khinchi has been appointed as Director in the Language and Library Department. Chhogaram Dewasi, who was awaiting for his posting, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Udaipur.

RAS officers Rachna Bhatia, Bhavana Sharma, Kailash Chandra Sharma, Meghraj Singh Meena and Lokesh Kumar Meena are also in the transfer list.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan government will conduct caste census on lines of Bihar in state: CM Ashok Gehlot

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Constitutional post holders shouldn't be dragged into politics, says VP, slams Gehlot