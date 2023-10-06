Rajasthan: Constitutional post holders shouldn't be dragged into politics, says VP Dhankhar, slams Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : X/VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s frequent visits to the poll-bound state, the latter on Friday (October 6) said a person holding a constitutional post should not be "unnecessarily dragged into politics".

The Vice President said that his visits to any part of the country are not suddenly planned but are done following a lot of "brainstorming and contemplation".

Last week, Gehlot said that Vice President Dhankhar has visited Rajasthan 5-7 times in one month and "people understand it well and they will give a reply to it".

Dhankhar, while speaking at Mody University of Science and Technology at Laxmangarh in Sikar, retorted to Gehlot’s remark over his visits to the state.

“It is not right that a person holding a constitutional post should be unnecessarily dragged into politics,” he said and asked why he was dragged into this matter.

He emphasised that the visits of a Vice President are planned after a great deal of “brainstorming and contemplation”.

“My work was related to the Constitution, was for the welfare of the public, being the son of a farmer, as I progressed, I became involved in every organisation. My visit took place at the invitation of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and at the programmes of the Central Government. The state government has not made any programme or invited me but I have no problem, it is their discretion,” Dhankar added.

'This is not good for democracy' : VP

He said that such developments are not good for democracy and underlined that there must be respect for constitutional positions.

“From this platform, I would like to declare that I do not expect people in authority to make light of constitutional positions. This is not good for democracy. There must be respect for constitutional positions, and all of us in togetherness, hand-in-hand collaboration with consensual approach have to serve the people at large,” the Vice President said.

Noting that every individual is the servant of the country, Dhankhar appealed to the people to refrain from creating such perception.

“I appeal to everyone that it is our country and we all are servants of this country whatever be our position, right from the President down the line to the chief minister. We must be very sensitive, we should not generate such a public perception,” he added.

What had Gehlot said?

“There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don't send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President,” Gehlot had said while addressing a gathering in Kotputli-Behror district on September 28.

"Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon.. if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy," he had added.

(With PTI inputs)