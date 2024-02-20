Amit Shah embarks on day-long visit to Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bikaner: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a BJP meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced his daylong visit to Rajasthan, beginning with his arrival at Bikaner on Tuesday. Shah's itinerary includes addressing a crucial meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election committee in Bikaner, gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Engaging with party workers

Following the session with the state election committee, Shah is slated to convene a meeting with BJP workers in Udaipur later in the day, fostering grassroots engagement and mobilisation.

Interaction with prominent citizens

Capitulating the day's engagements, Shah is scheduled to meet with prominent citizens in the state capital, Jaipur, in the evening, possibly discussing pertinent issues and garnering support.

Warm reception by state leaders

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president C P Joshi extended a warm welcome to Shah upon his arrival at the Bikaner airport, underscoring the significance of his visit.

Targeting key electoral clusters

During his visit, Shah will strategically focus on three "clusters," encompassing three Lok Sabha constituencies each in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bikaner, consolidating the party's electoral strategies in these pivotal regions.

