Congress more responsible for migrants' plight: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati has lashed out at the Congress party saying it is more responsible for the plight of migrants labourers and their terrible condition then the Centre. She also said that both BJP-Congress are indulged in petty politics over migrants issue amid COVID-19 crisis.

After independence, in most of the states, there was Congress government, therefore, the party is way more responsible for the terrible situation of migrants in the country then the BJP.

She said the Congress and Uttar Pradesh government have been involved in a war of words over the issue of buses for migrants.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, "The disgusting politics being done in the past several days, specially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant labourers home is most unfortunate. Are these parties accusing each other in connivance to divert attention from the tragedy?"

"If it is not so then the BSP has to say that instead of insisting on sending the migrants by buses, the Congress should help them go home by trains by arranging their tickets," she said in another tweet.

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country "without caring for publicity".

"Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics," she said.

"Also, BSP has a suggestion for the Congress party that if they have to help the migrants return through buses only and not by train, then it would be better that they send these buses to Congress-ruled states for helping labourers," Mayawati said.

