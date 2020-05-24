Panic in shramik special train from Patna to Araria after smoke detected from coaches

Image Source : INDIA TV Migrants panic, escape from train coaches after smoke, fire erupted in shramik special train from Patna to Araria in Bihar.

Migrants labourers panicked after a shramik special train in which they were travelling caught minor fire after some fault was detected in the break-binding system of the train. Initially some smoke was seen coming out from coahes following which a minor fire broke.

A swift action was taken by the authorities and the situation was brought under control. The train was ferrying migrants from Patna to Arariya. A lot of shramik special trains are being run to facilitate travelling of labourers who are stuck in different states due to non-availablity of public or private transport amid lockdown.

Speaking on the incident, the train guard said that a fault had occured in break-binding system due to which a minor fire broke out. But the situation was brought under control. After ensuring that there was no risk, the train resumed its journey for Araria.

Hundreds of migrants were seen rushing out from the train coaches through doors, emergency exit when they detected smoke coming out from the train. Meanwhile no report of any injuries have surfaced so far.

