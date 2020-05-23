Image Source : PTI (FILE) 2600 trains to run in next 10 days, 36 lakh people likely to travel: Indian Railways

It's good news for those stranded far away from their homes as Indian Railways said on Saturday that 2600 trains will run in next 10 days benefitting large number of people. Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board gave the details as he addressed the media on Saturday. Representatives of the Union Home Ministry and Press Information Bureau (PIB) were present as well.

"Around 2600 trains have been scheduled for next 10 days," said Yadav. He added that 36 lakh people are likely to travel by these trains.

Shramik Special trains, run mainly to ferry migrant labourers stranded in states away from their home, were started on May 1. Yadav said that by May 20, two hundred and seventy nine trains had run carrying four lakh migrant labourers.

"45 lakh shramiks (labourers) have travelled so far," said Yadav.

Indian Railways have stopped allowing unreserved travel. RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) travel is being allowed.

The Railway Board Chairman said that along with ensuring that migrant labourers reach their homes, Indian Railways is also ensuring that essential supplies are being ferried across the country.

"We are working 24 hours each day to ensure proper supply of essential goods," said Yadav.

He said that Indian Railways was ready to run trains "from any station" in the country.

(More to follow)

