Railways to run 200 Mail Express trains starting from June 1. Check details here

Railways to run 200 Mail Express trains starting June 1

Indian Railways on Saturday announced to run 200 Mail Express trains from June 1, in addition to Special and Shramik trains. Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the ticket booking process for these trains had started from May 21 through online mode, PRS, common service center, post offices and agents.

However, Yadav said that the passenger will have to book the tickets in at least 30 days prior to the journey. The main express trains will not have any unreserved coaches in the train. Passengers will be screened before boarding the trains and only asymptomatics will be allowed to travel in the travels.

Meanwhile, no passenger with a waiting list ticket will be permitted while, RAC ticket is allowed to board the trains.

Besides that, the passengers will be provided ready to eat packaged food. People on the train and at railway stations will have to follow the social distancing norms and hygiene protocol. Face masks and the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all the passengers.

