Surendra Koli dies by suicide: What happened in Nithari killings case in nearly 20 years | Complete timeline

The Nithari case, which came to light in Noida in December 2006, led to a nearly two-decade legal battle involving Surendra Koli and businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Koli worked as a domestic help at Pandher's House D-5 in Sector 31. Koli was ultimately convicted in 13 cases, while Pandher was convicted alongside him in two of the additional capital cases. Both were later acquitted in the Nithari cases in which they had been convicted.

On September 18, 2026, Koli was found hanging inside a tea stall in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area, according to police. Current reports say he had been living in Haridwar and had been running the tea stall. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, and no suicide note was found, according to the latest reports.

December 2006: Nithari case comes to light

The case came to public attention on December 29, 2006, when human remains were recovered from an open strip and a drain near House D-5 in Sector 31, Noida. The property was owned by Pandher, and Koli worked there as a domestic help. Koli and Pandher were arrested on December 29.

The Supreme Court's later account records that a human hand had been noticed in the area in 2005, while another was noticed during drain cleaning on December 3, 2006. Multiple skulls and bones, along with footwear and clothes, were recovered on December 29, followed by further remains and articles from a covered storm-water drain on December 31.

A total of 19 FIRs were registered in connection with the Nithari investigation, while the CBI eventually filed chargesheets in 16 cases. The subsequent trials did not result in convictions in every case.

January 2007: CBI takes over the investigation

On January 9, 2007, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI formally took over on January 11. Forensic teams from the Agra Forensic Science Laboratory, AIIMS and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory assisted the investigation at and around House D-5.

The prosecution case against Koli eventually relied heavily on a confession recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC and recoveries allegedly made at his instance. Those pieces of evidence later became central to the appeals that resulted in his acquittals.

Pandher was initially charge-sheeted by the CBI in one case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Following applications by victims' families, a lower court later summoned him as a co-accused in additional cases.

2009: First conviction and death sentence

On February 13, 2009, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad convicted Koli and Pandher in the first Nithari case, concerning the rape and murder of Rimpa Haldar, and sentenced both to death.

The Allahabad High Court later upheld Koli's conviction and death sentence but acquitted Pandher in that case.

2010: More death sentences for Koli

Koli received three additional death sentences in 2010 in separate Nithari cases.

May 12, 2010: Death sentence in a case involving the abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.

Death sentence in a case involving the abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. September 28, 2010: Death sentence in a case involving a nine-year-old girl.

Death sentence in a case involving a nine-year-old girl. December 22, 2010: Death sentence in a case involving a 12-year-old girl.

2011: Supreme Court upholds Koli's death sentence

On February 15, 2011, the Supreme Court upheld Koli's conviction and death sentence in the Rimpa Haldar case.

The ruling later became an important part of the legal history of the case because the Supreme Court revisited the conviction after Koli had been acquitted in the 12 companion cases based on the same evidentiary foundation.

2012: Another death sentence for Koli

On December 24, 2012, Koli was sentenced to death in another Nithari case involving the murder of a five-year-old girl.

2014: Koli comes close to execution

Koli's legal battle took a dramatic turn in 2014 when his execution appeared imminent.

His mercy petition was rejected and a death warrant was issued, with his execution scheduled for September 12. He was moved from Dasna jail to Meerut jail in preparation for the hanging. The Supreme Court then intervened and stayed the execution after an urgent hearing.

On October 28, 2014, the Supreme Court dismissed Koli's review petition after an open-court hearing.

The execution was not carried out, and Koli subsequently pursued a plea seeking commutation of his death sentence.

2015: Koli's death sentence is commuted

On January 28, 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted Koli's death sentence in the Rimpa Haldar case to life imprisonment. The court's decision came after a prolonged delay in deciding his mercy petition. His conviction remained in place.

Koli therefore remained in prison while the other Nithari cases continued.

2016: More death sentences for Koli

The trial courts continued to deliver verdicts in the remaining cases.

October 7, 2016: Koli was sentenced to death in a case involving the murder of a 25-year-old domestic help.

Koli was sentenced to death in a case involving the murder of a 25-year-old domestic help. December 16, 2016: He received another death sentence in a case involving a 12-year-old girl.

He received another death sentence in a case involving a 12-year-old girl. 2017: Pandher and Koli convicted in two more cases

On July 22, 2017, a CBI court in Ghaziabad convicted Koli and Pandher in a case involving the rape and murder of 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar. They were sentenced to death on July 24.

On December 7, 2017, Koli and Pandher were convicted in another case involving the rape and murder of a 25-year-old domestic help. They were sentenced to death on December 8. These were the two additional capital cases in which Pandher was convicted alongside Koli.

2019: Further death sentences for Koli

The trial proceedings continued into 2019.

March 2, 2019: Koli was sentenced to death in another Nithari case involving the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Koli was sentenced to death in another Nithari case involving the murder of a 14-year-old girl. April 6, 2019: He received another death sentence in a case involving the murder of a 10-year-old girl. Pandher was summoned as a co-accused but was acquitted in that case.

By this stage, Koli had accumulated multiple death sentences across separate trials, while Pandher had been convicted in the two capital cases involving him.

2021: Koli's 13th conviction and first acquittal

On January 16, 2021, Koli received his 12th death sentence in the additional capital cases, in a case involving the murder of a 20-year-old domestic help. Pandher was acquitted.

Two months later, on March 26, 2021, a Ghaziabad court acquitted Koli in another Nithari case involving charges including abduction, attempted rape, murder and destruction of evidence concerning a 10-year-old girl. This was Koli's first acquittal in the Nithari prosecutions.

At this point, Koli had been convicted in 13 cases. Twelve of those convictions had resulted in death sentences. The 13th was the Rimpa Haldar conviction, whose death sentence had already been commuted to life imprisonment in 2015. The Supreme Court's 2025 judgment later described the Rimpa Haldar case and the 12 additional capital cases as the 13 trials involving Koli.

2022: Pandher receives sentence in a separate case

In May 2022, a special CBI court sentenced Pandher to seven years' imprisonment in a separate case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The sentence was distinct from the two Nithari capital cases in which he had previously been sentenced to death.

This separate proceeding is important to the chronology because it explains why Pandher's overall legal record cannot be reduced simply to the two capital cases in which he was convicted alongside Koli.

2023: Allahabad High Court acquits Koli and Pandher in multiple cases

On October 16, 2023, the Allahabad High Court delivered a major verdict in the Nithari cases.

Koli was acquitted in all 12 of the additional capital cases against him. Pandher was acquitted in the two cases in which he had been sentenced to death in 2017.

The High Court questioned the reliability and admissibility of Koli's confession and the prosecution's reliance on recoveries allegedly made at his instance. It examined the circumstances in which the confession was recorded, including the roughly 60 days Koli had spent in police custody and the safeguards surrounding the statement.

The court also identified problems with the alleged recoveries and other aspects of the investigation. It concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the cases against the two men beyond reasonable doubt.

Pandher walked out of prison in October 2023 after the High Court's acquittal.

2024: Acquittals challenged in Supreme Court

The acquittals in the 12 cases involving Koli and the two involving Pandher were challenged before the Supreme Court by the CBI and families of victims.

In May 2024, the Supreme Court issued notice on a challenge to the Allahabad High Court's acquittal order.

Koli remained in prison because his separate life sentence in the Rimpa Haldar case was still in force, while Pandher had been released following the 2023 High Court judgment.

July 2025: Supreme Court upholds the acquittals

On July 30, 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed 14 appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court's acquittals of Koli and Pandher. The acquittals in the 12 cases involving Koli and the two involving Pandher therefore stood.

Koli, however, remained in prison because of the separate Rimpa Haldar conviction and life sentence. Pandher's acquittals in the two capital cases had meanwhile been upheld.

November 2025: Supreme Court acquits Koli in final case

On November 11, 2025, the Supreme Court allowed Koli's curative petition in the Rimpa Haldar case.

The court noted that the conviction rested on an evidentiary foundation that had subsequently been rejected in the 12 companion Nithari prosecutions. It recalled and set aside its 2011 judgment upholding Koli's conviction and its 2014 review order.

The Supreme Court acquitted Koli of the charges and ordered that he be released forthwith if he was not required in any other case or proceeding.

This brought an end to the criminal proceedings against Koli arising from the Nithari prosecutions.

November 2025: Koli walks out of jail

Koli walked out of jail on November 12, 2025, after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the final case pending against him. He had spent nearly two decades in custody following his arrest in December 2006.

By then, Pandher had already been released following his acquittals in the two capital cases in 2023. The Supreme Court's July 2025 decision subsequently upheld those acquittals.

September 2026: Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar

On September 18, 2026, Koli was found hanging inside a tea stall in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area, according to police. Current reports place the stall near the Lal Mata temple.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested suicide. A forensic examination and post-mortem were being carried out, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, according to current reporting.

Reports say Koli had been living in Haridwar for some time and had been operating the tea stall for a short period. Since current reports differ on the precise duration, no specific period is stated here.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. No motive has been established in the latest reporting.

Koli's death came less than a year after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the final Nithari case and ordered his release.

Nithari case at a glance

December 2006: Human remains were recovered near House D-5 in Nithari, Noida. Koli and Pandher were arrested.

Human remains were recovered near House D-5 in Nithari, Noida. Koli and Pandher were arrested. January 2007: The CBI took over the investigation and eventually filed chargesheets in 16 cases.

The CBI took over the investigation and eventually filed chargesheets in 16 cases. 2009: Koli and Pandher were convicted and sentenced to death in the Rimpa Haldar case. Pandher was later acquitted in that case.

Koli and Pandher were convicted and sentenced to death in the Rimpa Haldar case. Pandher was later acquitted in that case. 2010-2021: Koli was convicted in 12 additional capital cases, receiving death sentences in all 12.

Koli was convicted in 12 additional capital cases, receiving death sentences in all 12. 2011: The Supreme Court upheld Koli's conviction and death sentence in the Rimpa Haldar case.

The Supreme Court upheld Koli's conviction and death sentence in the Rimpa Haldar case. 2015: The Allahabad High Court commuted Koli's Rimpa Haldar death sentence to life imprisonment.

The Allahabad High Court commuted Koli's Rimpa Haldar death sentence to life imprisonment. 2017: Pandher was convicted and sentenced to death alongside Koli in two additional capital cases.

Pandher was convicted and sentenced to death alongside Koli in two additional capital cases. 2021: Koli was acquitted in another Nithari case, his first acquittal.

Koli was acquitted in another Nithari case, his first acquittal. 2022: Pandher received a seven-year sentence in a separate Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act case.

Pandher received a seven-year sentence in a separate Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act case. October 2023: Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two capital cases. Pandher was subsequently released.

Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two capital cases. Pandher was subsequently released. July 2025: Supreme Court upheld the acquittals in the 12 cases involving Koli and the two involving Pandher.

Supreme Court upheld the acquittals in the 12 cases involving Koli and the two involving Pandher. November 2025: Supreme Court acquitted Koli in the final remaining case, the Rimpa Haldar case.

Supreme Court acquitted Koli in the final remaining case, the Rimpa Haldar case. November 12, 2025: Koli was released from jail after nearly two decades in custody.

Koli was released from jail after nearly two decades in custody. September 18, 2026: Police said Koli died by suicide after being found hanging inside a tea stall in Haridwar.

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Surendra Koli, acquitted in 2006 Nithari serial killings, dies by suicide in Haridwar