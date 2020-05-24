Uddhav Thackeray: Situation to get worse, can't say lockdown will be over by 31st May

Image Source : FILE Uddhav Thackeray: Situation to get worse, can't say that lockdown will be over by 31st May

As flight operations to resume from Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held an online briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state and said he spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requested him to give some more time for preparations. He also said, airport operations need a lot of valuation, will be opened methodically.

"This morning, I had a conversation with the Aviation Minister, we want to open it but methodically. We want to evaluate a lot of things, like how many employees will be needed at the airport and if they shouldn’t be staying in containment zones. What about the travel of passengers from the airport," CM Thackeray said. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with the biggest caseload.

The fight against COVID19 is going to be tougher now but there is no need to panic as we are prepared with extra health facilities: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as positive cases cross 47,000 in the state



Speaking about the current situation in the state due to coronavirus and lockdown, Thackeray said that it is difficult to say that lockdown will be over. as active cases in the state is over 33,000. The situation will worsen in coming days as monsoon is approaching, he further added.

"We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31st May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," he said, news agency ANI reported.

Thackeray thanked the people of Maharashtra for showing their discipline and following the lockdown. He said that as per the estimation of the central team, by May end, there could be 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh positive patients in Maharashtra.“We have 33,786 Covid-19 cases, around 13,404 have recovered,” he said.

