Deadlock continues in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena seeks more time, Governor refuses

Deadlock is continuing in Maharashtra as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has refused more time to Shiv Sena in government formation. A 7:30 pm deadline was set today for Uddhav Thackeray's party to express willingness to form government in Maharashtra. However, Sena could not get the numbers required before the deadline. Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray met Governor late on Monday and requested him to grant more time to gather support in government formation. However, Governor Koshyari declined Shiv Sena's request.

"A delegation of leaders of Shiv Sena met the Governor and expressed their willingness to form the Government. However, they could not submit the requisite letter of support. Further, they submitted a letter requesting for three days of extension of the deadline for submitting the letters of support. The Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," a letter from the Raj Bhavan read.

"We were given 24 hours' time to express our willingness to form the government. We have shown our willingness and also staked our claim. We sought additional time of two days from the Governor, which was declined," Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aditya Thackeray told a media conference at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

He said the Governor had accepted the claim, but refused to give extension of time, and that Sena would make another trip to Raj Bhavan soon.

The Congress party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chose to stay non-committal on supporting Shiv-Sena led government in Maharashtra. Even as marathon meetings took place from Maharashtra to Delhi, Congress and NCP could not reach a conclusion.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawar ji. The party will have further discussions with NCP," the Congress party said in a letter on Monday.

The Congress had said it would hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra.

"The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

After two crucial meetings, the top leaders of the party preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse in the state.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and held a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders," the statement said.

In a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray sought her party's support to form government.

The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105).

