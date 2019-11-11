BREAKING: Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati hospital

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. He was rushed to the Bandra hospital after he complained of uneasiness. Raut might have to undergo angiography, doctors have said.

Sanjay Raut's sudden hospitalisation comes at a time when Shiv Sena is readying up to form government in Maharashtra amid an ongoing political crisis.

Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil said it was a routine check up and that doctors have advised him to rest. He will be discharged tomorrow.

"Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital after he complained for slight chest pain. He is being treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar," an official said.

"Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.

Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' has been strongly voicing his party's stand amid the ongoing standoff over government formation in the state. After the state Assembly polls were declared on October 24, he has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP as both the saffron parties have been at loggerheads over sharing the chief minister's post.

