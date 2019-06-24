Kerala Congress MLA who was removed for praising Modi, meets him

Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi

Removed from the party for praising Narendra Modi, A.P. Abdullakutty, former Congress MLA from Kerala, met the Prime Minister here on Monday.

The meeting was arranged by Keralite businessman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Chandrasekhar.

After the meeting, Abdullakutty said, "He (Modi) was happy when I told him about my participation in the yoga day."

The two-time MLA was removed from the Congress on June 3 after he said Modi was following the Gandhian model of governance. When he was served a show-cause notice by the party, Abdullakutty failed to give satisfactory explanation for his remark.

Abdullakutty achieved political prominence through the CPI-M student wing and when he defeated present Kerala Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran twice in 1999 and 2004 from the Kannur Lok Sabha seat.

In 2009, the CPI-M sacked him from the party amid mounting differences and also because he praised Modi's Gujarat development model.

He won the Kannur Assembly by-election and repeated his victory in 2011, but in 2016, he lost the polls from the Thalassery seat.

