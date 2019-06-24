Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'my Hindi is bad, never meant to insult my PM'

Gandi naali: Congress leader makes objectionable remark on PM Modi, triggers uproar in Lok Sabha

Congress is at it again with yet another offensive statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trained his guns on the prime minister on Monday, comparing him with 'gandi naali' (dirty drain).

Chowdhury, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, said there was no comparison between Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. He further said: "Kahan maa ganga, kahan gandi naali." His controversial statement drew sharp criticism from BJP MPs in the Parliament, who demanded the words be expunged. The chair intervened and assured the ruling party members that any unparliamentary word used by Chowdhury would be expunged.

He also dared the government to take action against Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

"Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G and coal allocation scam? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji behind the bars? You came to power by calling them thieves, then how are they sitting in Parliament? Why are they not in jail," Chowdhury said. He was speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President in the Lok Sabha.

It was only after the uproar that Chowdhury apologised saying that his Hindi was not good.

ALSO READ | Union Minister Pratap Sarangi lashes out at Tukde Tukde Gang in Parliament

ALSO READ | TMC MPs hold protest against EVMs in parliament premises

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'gandi naali' remark for PM Modi