Constitution in danger, hatred for each other is growing: Yashwant Sinha

Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who is presently on a 3000 km Gandhi Peace March, has said that the country's Constitution is in danger as attempts are being made to divide the country on religious lines.

Sinha, who arrived in Lucknow on Saturday, said in an informal chat with reporters, "We are out to spread the message of peace, non violence. The reason we decided to take out a Yatra is because the country's Constitution, its democracy is in danger. There appears to be great unrest. The farmers are unhappy and there are protests everywhere."

He further said: "Hatred for each other is growing among the masses and this needs to be checked. In a democracy, each of us has a right to be heard. If the people are unhappy over something the government needs to hear them."

Sinha had begun his peace march with his supporters on January 9 from Mumbai. So far he has covered Rajasthan, Haryana and now Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra will conclude at Rajghat in Delhi on January 30, which is the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Yashwant Sinha has got the support of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha in his Yatra.

The former union minister unfurled the flag with Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah on Saturday on the occasion of Republic Day.

