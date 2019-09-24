Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Deb Barman resigns from party

"Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed . I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab u," Pradyot Deb Barman said.

Agartala Updated on: September 24, 2019 11:46 IST
Congress Tripura President Pradyot Debbarman has resigned from the post and the party on Tuesday. 

Taking on to twitter, he said,"Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed . I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab u ,not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Today I can contribute for my state with a clear mind."

