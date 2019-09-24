Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Deb Barman resigns from party

Image Source : FACEBOOK Congress Tripura chief Pradyot Deb Barman resigns from party

Congress Tripura President Pradyot Debbarman has resigned from the post and the party on Tuesday.

Taking on to twitter, he said,"Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed . I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab u ,not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Today I can contribute for my state with a clear mind."