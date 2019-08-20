Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal resigns ahead of Cabinet expansion

Image Source : PTI Rajesh Agarwal resigns ahead of UP cabinet expansion

Uttar Pradesh minister Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday resigned from his post of state finance minister. The resignation by Rajesh comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion. Confirming the development, UP Minister Rajesh Agarwal said he has resigned as he has touched 75 years of age.

"Following the policy of my organisation, I have tendered my resignation from the state cabinet as I have touched 75 years of age. Now it is up to the party to accept it. I'll carry out whatever responsibility will be given to me," Rajesh Agarwal said.

The cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath government, which was scheduled for Monday (August 19) was postponed for a later date, due to the deteriorating health of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, the authorities had suddenly stopped the distribution of invitation cards after the officials had confirmed the postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.

Preparations had begun for the swearing-in ceremony, while legislators, who were slated to be sworn in were asked to reach Lucknow.

This was to be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi government since its formation in March 2017.

The Yogi government has a total of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister. There are 18 Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State with Independent charge and 13 Ministers of State, including two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

The maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 15 per cent of the Assembly's total strength. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats and hence, the state can have a maximum of 61 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the expansion and reshuffle were likely to take place later this week "if all goes well".

