Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Now, Congress National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigns

Now, Congress National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigns

In his resignation, National Media Coordinator of Congress party Rachit Seth wrote, 'After Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress President, there is no meaning for me to continue on this post.'

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 13:43 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Congress National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigns

National Media Coordinator of Congress party Rachit Seth on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post saying that there was no meaning for him to continue when Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president..

Taking on to Twitter, Rachit wrote, "I am free from any political position. Free to air my views. I thanks @RahulGandhi & @rssurjewala for providing me this opportunity to work for the party."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Will he, won't he? CM Kumaraswamy calls cabinet meeting, may dissolve Karnataka Assembly Next Story  