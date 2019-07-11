Now, Congress National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigns

Image Source : PTI Congress National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigns

National Media Coordinator of Congress party Rachit Seth on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post saying that there was no meaning for him to continue when Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president..

Taking on to Twitter, Rachit wrote, "I am free from any political position. Free to air my views. I thanks @RahulGandhi & @rssurjewala for providing me this opportunity to work for the party."