Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bengal Congress chief submits resignation letter taking responsibility for Lok Sabha poll debacle

Bengal Congress chief submits resignation letter taking responsibility for Lok Sabha poll debacle

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra submitted a letter of resignation from the post taking responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election, sources said on Tuesday.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: July 09, 2019 14:11 IST
West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra 
Image Source : TWITTER

West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra 

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra submitted a letter of resignation from the post taking responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election, sources said on Tuesday.

However, Gaurav Gogoi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in the state, refused to accept Mitra's resignation and requested him to continue in the post, they said.

The Congress won two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, down from four it had won in the 2014 election.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as the Congress president, saying he was responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and that accountability was critical for the party's future growth. 

Also Read | Congress to seek disqualification of MLAs who have resigned: Siddaramaiah

Also Read | Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh resigns, withdraws support to government

Watch | Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGoa government considering 5-year ban on registration of cash-credit societies Next StoryKarnataka political crisis: Another jolt to Congress as suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig resigns  