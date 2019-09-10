Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, citing ‘petty in-house politics’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urmila Matondkar quits Congress

Barely six months after joining the party, actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress Party.

She stated 'My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.'

"I have resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr. Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal," she said.

She went on to say, "Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests. Significantly, some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in MUMBAI North were rewarded with newer positions instead of holding them accountable for their acts and omissions. However, it is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bring about a change and transformation in the organisation for betterment of the party."

She further said that she stands by her thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of her capacity with honesty and dignity.

"I thank all the people who helped and supported me through my journey. I also wish to sincerely thank the media," she added.

Matondkar had contested her maiden election from Mumbai North Parliamentary constituency and lost to BJP stalwart Gopal Shetty.

Urmila Matondkar had joined the Congress in March saying she was here to stay and will not leave after the elections.

"I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," Urmila had said as she was welcomed by the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ | Urmila letter flaying Nirupam aides surfaces amid feud in MRCC

ALSO READ | Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar alleges EVM change

WATCH |