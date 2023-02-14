Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Odisha: Truck-bike collision on National Highway kills newly married couple

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple died in a road accident after their two-wheeler collided with a tractor near Golanthara village on the Odisha National Highway on Tuesday.

The deceased couple, identified as 26-year-old Gavalapu Venu and 23-year-old Pravallika, belonged to Srikakulam district and Berhampur town respectively. They tied the knot on February 10, 2023.

According to the police, "On Monday evening, Venu and his wife Pravalika went to his in-laws' house in Barampuram on a two-wheeler. While returning from Barampuram to Ichchapuram, a tractor collided with their two-wheeler near Golanthara village on the Odisha National Highway."

Meanwhile, Pravallika died on the spot and seriously injured Venu was taken to Berhampur hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

After the fourth day of marriage couple died in a road accident leaving both families in grief. The family members are in shock. The news of the death of this young couple cast a pall of gloom over the town of Ichchapuram. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

