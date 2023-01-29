Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot by policeman; to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot by policeman; admitted to hospital

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot by a policeman on Sunday while he was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda's Brajarajnagar.

According to eyewitneses, the accused presented Das with a bouquet. The minister has been brought to the Jharsuguda airport for airlifting to Bhubaneswar.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said that the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) fired from his police revolver. The police further said that the accused is being interrogated.

"ASI Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The police further said the accused fired four to five rounds with his service revolver at the minister's chest.

The incident took place during a public meeting attended by at least 10 to 15,000 supporters when the policeman opened fire.

