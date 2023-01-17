Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: CBI raids retired Railway employee's locker; finds jewellery, cash worth 10 crore

Odisha : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday recovered 17 kg of jewelry worth Rs 8.5 crore, along with cash worth Rs 1.57 crore from the lockers of an IRTC Railway Technical Service 89 batch officer. CBI also received documents of a large plot and house.

Pramod Kumar Jaina used to be the Chief Operation Manager of East Coast Railway.

According to CBI sources, Pramod created assets worth Rs 1.92 lakh which sums up to 59.09 percent more than his income. On January 3, an FIR was registered against Pramod Kumar stating that in 2005 his assets were 4.54 lakh including bank balance and plots. Jaina joined Railways in 1987.

According to the CBI, this property was created illegally from January 1, 2005 to March 31, 2020.

CBI raids are still going on in Bhubaneswar.

