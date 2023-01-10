Kolkata: Nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 1 local Indian agent arrested near Howrah station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kolkata: Nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 1 local Indian agent were arrested near Howrah station

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: The Kolkata police on Monday arrested as many as nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants near Howrah railway station. According to reports, the cops of Golabari police station acted on intelligence inputs to nab them, including a local Indian agent.

District police sources said the cops of Golabari Police station began keeping an eye on the regions close to Howrah station after receiving information about these nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to police sources, at least two cars were seen during the screening process. "They stopped the cars and demanded identity proof from the commuters. After that, it was revealed that nine of the ten passengers were illegal Bangladeshi residents, of which six were men and three were women. They have been booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946," they added.

Bangladeshi immigrants entered India without proper documents

They further said none of them had the required documents to enter India, and the local agent, who was also arrested with them, assisted in their illegal border crossing.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were basically economic immigrants and the local agent arrested was supposed to take them to Bangalore for employment," a district police official said.

They are being interrogated now to ascertain how they illegally crossed the border, especially the area through which they infiltrated. They will be presented at a lower court in Howrah district on Tuesday. The police as per rules will be informing the matter to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

