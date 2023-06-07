Follow us on Image Source : AP US: At least 7 wounded in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital

Following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday, at least seven people were shot and three of the victims sustained injuries that put their lives in danger after gunfire erupted near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, according to police and school district officials.

According to the interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, two suspects were arrested after the occurrence, as reported by news agency AP.

Officers who were inside a theater that was being used for the graduation heard gunfire, went outside, and found a number of people with gunshot wounds, according to Edwards.

He stated that four injuries were not life-threatening.

The community did not pose any ongoing threat, according to the police.

“We're going to do everything we can to bring the individuals involved in this to justice,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference. “This should not be happening anywhere.”

On its website, Richmond Public Schools stated that the shooting occurred in Monroe Park, near the college, following a Huguenot High School graduation.

Around 5:30 p.m., VCU posted an online notice informing the community that shots had been fired and that police were on the way. The area should be avoided, according to an alert issued by state police.

The school district announced that classes would be closed on Wednesday and that a different graduation scheduled for later on Tuesday had been postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

