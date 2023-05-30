Follow us on Image Source : AP US: At least 9 injured in mass shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

A mass shooting at Hollywood Beach in Florida left at least nine people injured on Memorial Day, according to reports.

According to CBS Miami, the incident occurred on Monday evening in the 1200 block of N Broadwalk, with at least three minor victims among the wounded.

The news station said that one individual was arrested and one suspect might in any case be on the loose after the incident.

Hollywood authorities said that the episode began with a fight between two groups, which heightened with shots being discharged.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.

Hollywood Beach is a well known beach destination around 11 miles south of Post Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System, informed NBC6 that anywhere from one to five victims were receiving treatment at the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Sanchez stated, "It is a fluid situation," adding that "a couple of minors" were among the wounded.

A live camera feed from the city's boardwalk showed many frightened beachgoers running away from the area.

