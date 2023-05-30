Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian-origin student shot dead in Philadelphia while returning home: Report

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot and killed in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

Jude Chacko was the student who passed away. Khaleej Times added that he was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday.

According to the report, "The victim's parents migrated to the US around 30 years ago from Kerela's Kollam district."

Jude Chacko was a student and part-time worker as well. During an attempt to rob him, two men attacked him.

This is the second incident of this kind this year in which a student from India was the target of an attack and killed in the United States.

Earlier, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on April 21, 2023, the Columbus Division of Police had said.

The person in question, recognised as Saiesh Veera, was working at a gas station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown attackers while at work, police said.

The police had additionally delivered the image of the suspect and requested help in recognising the charged.

Earlier in May, a compatriot shot and killed two brothers of Indian-origin in Oregon, in a possible case of homicide, According to reports from the media and police.

According to the KGW news channel, the alleged perpetrator, 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh, shot and killed two men in their 20s in a Portland city strip mall.

The police did not reveal the victims' identities.

However, the proprietor of a tobacco shop across the mall, Kamal Singh, stated that he believed the two victims to be his cousins. Singh claimed that the two men were brothers in their 20s.

He mentioned his cousins, "We just talked this morning. My employee called and said something was wrong. There'd been a shooting," the Oregonian paper cited him as saying.

He showed up in court for an arraignment, entering an initial plea of not liable on both homicide allegations, the local media detailed.

Tanus Allen, who works for a business across the street, claimed that while he was sitting in the store, he heard some kind of argument and yelling.

