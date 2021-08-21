Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. UNDP alarmed over 'current trajectory' of Afghan conflict.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has raised alarm over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan after Taliban took over the country after a swift offensive.Afghanistan is witnessing a crisis as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation.

The unfolding humanitarian and development emergency, accelerated by paralysis of state institutions, could erase hard-won development progress over the past twenty years, according to the UN agency.

"UNDP joins the call of millions of Afghans and others around the world for peace, respect for human rights, and access to development assistance for all in Afghanistan- irrespective of their gender, religion, ethnic background, professional affiliation or political beliefs," UNDP said in a statement.

"We are alarmed that the current trajectory of conflict, uncertainty, drought and COVID-19 pandemic could endanger fragile development gains, including the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The international community must stand by, and continue to support, the people of Afghanistan at this time," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.Over the past 20 years, the life expectancy at birth extended by nine years in Afghanistan, the statement said.

The years of schooling increased from six to 10, and the gross national income per capita more than doubled, according to UNDP's Human Development Report, it added.

"The Afghan people need development and humanitarian support now more than ever, and we are committed to continue our efforts to address early recovery, COVID response, and prevent large scale displacement and vulnerabilities; it is our moral imperative to stay and deliver, responding to these critical needs," concluded Steiner.

(With inputs from ANI)

