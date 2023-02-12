Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 28,000, WHO chief Tedros visits quake-hit sites with aid

Follow us on Image Source : AP. An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's (February 6) earthquake reached around 28,192, reported CNN. Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group. An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country's health ministry. Meanwhile, an Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey. "We received a report yesterday that his luggage and passport were found but there wasn't a body. We were hoping for his well-being, that he would have escaped. His father had passed away around a month back and now this has happened," said Gaurav Kala, a relative of Vijay Kumar. Kumar's family members were in deep shock as they learned of the tragic news. They cried inconsolably. He is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about one and a half months back.

