Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 28,000, WHO chief Tedros visits quake-hit sites with aid
Live now

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 28,000, WHO chief Tedros visits quake-hit sites with aid

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested 48 people for looting after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey, reported state media. The suspects were held in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: February 12, 2023 7:05 IST
Turkey Syria earthquake live updates, Turkey Syria earthquake updates, Turkey Syria earthquake map,
Image Source : AP. An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's (February 6) earthquake reached around 28,192, reported CNN. Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group. An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country's health ministry. Meanwhile, an Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey. "We received a report yesterday that his luggage and passport were found but there wasn't a body. We were hoping for his well-being, that he would have escaped. His father had passed away around a month back and now this has happened," said Gaurav Kala, a relative of Vijay Kumar. Kumar's family members were in deep shock as they learned of the tragic news. They cried inconsolably. He is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about one and a half months back.

Latest World News

Live updates :Turkey-Syria earthquake

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    7th Operation Dost flight departs from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase for Syria, Turkey

    The seventh Operation Dost flight on Saturday departed for earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey. The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The IAF aircraft with relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines will first land in Syria and unload material and then head to Turkey. EAM S Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle to inform about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.

     

  • Feb 12, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Helping earthquake survivors in Turkey, Army's 60 Para Field hospital was deployed in Korean War too in 1950

    The 60 Para Field hospital has garnered appreciation from the world over for its selfless service to earthquake survivors of Turkey and Syria.This is not the first time that the medical unit is in the limelight. Affectionately called 'angels in maroon berets', the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance unit treated more than 200,000 people between 1950 and 1954. During the Korean War (1950-53), India supported the UN Security Council Resolutions and deployed an Army medical unit; the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj.The unit disembarked at Pusan on November 20, 1950, and was initially deployed at Pyongyang on November 29, 1950.It was then divided into two sub units; the 'Forward Element' grouped with 27 British Brigade and the "Administrative Element" located at Daegu to assist the Korean Army Hospital and also treat civilians.The Forward Element was in the thick of action including a major airlift, "OP TOMAHAWK" with the 8th US Army from 23 to 31 March 1953 in the area of Munsan that involved linkup with the 3rd Division US Army and later countering a massive enemy offensive on 22 April 1953.The unit came under the command of the 28 British Brigade on 01 July 1951 with the formation of the Commonwealth Division. It then participated in a series of operations named, "Operation Commando and Operation Killer", until 23 August 1953.

  • Feb 12, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkey arrests 48 people over looting after quake

    Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested 48 people for looting after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey, reported state media.The suspects were held in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting after Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region, news agency Anadolu said. The tremor and its aftershocks killed more than 28,000 people in Turkey and Syria.Prosecutors can now detain people for an extra three days from four days previously for looting crimes as part of extended powers under the state of emergency, according to a decree published in the official gazette.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier vowed Turkey would crack down on looters."We've announced a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the quake-affected province of Diyarbakir."This means that, from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," Erdogan said.Erdogan on Tuesday had announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces in southeastern Turkey impacted by the tremor.

     

  • Feb 12, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WHO chief visits quake-hit northern Syria with emergency aid

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the quake-hit Aleppo city in northern Syria, raising hope for more emergency aid to reach Syria in the coming days. The WHO brought 35 ton of relief aid to Aleppo on Saturday as Ghebreyesus reached the city and visited some hospitalised people, shelters where displaced people are staying, and damaged areas. His visit comes in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked Syria on Monday, killing 5,000 people in government and rebel-held areas, Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking to reporters during his tour, the WHO Director-General said that easing the US sanctions on Syria within the next 180 days would give a window to bring more emergency supplies and support. According to a UNHCR estimation, 5.3 million people in Syria might have been left homeless by the earthquake.

     

  • Feb 12, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indian national missing since earthquake in Turkey found dead under debris of hotel in Malatya

    An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey. "We received a report yesterday that his luggage and passport were found but there wasn't a body. We were hoping for his well-being, that he would have escaped. His father had passed away around a month back and now this has happened," said Gaurav Kala, a relative of Vijay Kumar. Kumar's family members were in deep shock as they learned of the tragic news. They cried inconsolably. He is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about one and a half months back.

     

  • Feb 12, 2023 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Death toll surpasses 28,000

    The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's (February 6) earthquake reached around 28,192 on Saturday (February 11), reported CNN. Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group. An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country's health ministry.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News