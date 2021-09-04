Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Taliban govt formation UPDATES: Pakistan ISI's top official reaches Kabul

The formation of a new Afghan government by the Taliban, which was to be announced on Friday, may take place today (Saturday). Sources said that Chairman of Taliban’s Political Office, Doha, Qatar Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the head of the Taliban Government.

More than two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the hardline Islamists are all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority, a senior member of the group has said.

In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. He ranks above the president and appoints the heads of the military, the government, and the judiciary. The supreme leader has final say in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

The Taliban also claimed they have taken control of the Panjshir valley and defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA).

HERE ARE THE LATEST UPDATES:

A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition.

DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials on the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of Pakistan and Afghanistan ties under the new Taliban government.

ALSO READ: 3 killed, several injured in Taliban's celebratory gunfire in Kabul over Panjshir takeover claims

Latest World News