3 killed, several injured in Taliban's celebratory gunfire in Kabul over Panjshir takeover claims

At least 3 people were killed, while several others were injured in Kabul due to a celebratory firing by the Taliban. The incident was reported late on Friday, by local Afghan news agency Asvaka. The Taliban had claimed they have taken control of the Panjshir valley and defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). Meanwhile, several videos on social media also showed people rushing their relatives to hospitals.

Afghan news agency too shared a video of people taking their loved ones to hospital, after they were injured in Taliban air shooting.

The Taliban have claimed they are now in control of entire Afghanistan. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," Reuters quoted a Taliban commander as saying.

Meanwhile, the Afghan resistance forces based in Panjshir have denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.

Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday said that resistance against the Taliban will continue in Afghanistan's Panjshir province.

"The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity," Saleh tweeted.

Speaking from Panjshir with TOLOnews, Amrullah Saleh, a commander of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, said that he was in Panjshir and that clashes between the Resistance Front and the Taliban were ongoing.

Earlier in a tweet, Saleh alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country.

He also said that the Taliban have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir while they are using "Military age men of Panjshir as mine clearance tools".

In another recent development, Afghanistan local media has informed that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in the country.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group.

