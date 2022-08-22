Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistan: Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

Highlights A Sikh girl was abducted from the Buner district in Pakistan.

Thereafter, massive protests broke out in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Hundreds of Sikhs and other locals blocked the road and demanded justice.

Sikh girl converted to Islam: Massive protests broke out in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, a day after a Sikh girl was abducted from the Buner district and forcefully converted to Islam on Saturday (August 20) evening. Dina Kaur, daughter of Gurucharan Singh, was reported to be abducted at gunpoint, raped, and married to her abductor with the help of local administration and police.

Seeing the discrimination and oppression, hundreds of Sikhs and other locals blocked the road and demanded justice. A Sikh protester said, "I appeal to the people of Pakistan and those living abroad that we are being oppressed and attacked. This protest will continue till we get our daughter back. She was forcibly abducted yesterday with the help of the administration. The administration of Buner is involved in it as they tortured her and convinced her to get converted and get married. They misled us for the entire day".

He added, "They have not registered our FIR in the police station. We also visited other senior officials but they have not given us any satisfactory answers. They are partners in this crime. With the help of the administration, our child was forced to sign the documents. I appeal to the Sikh community of the world to join us and protest against such crime. We will continue this protest till our child is not handed over to us".

Another Sikh protester said, "We have had good relations with our Muslim neighbors. Such attacks, torture, and forced conversion of our children are not acceptable to us. I appeal to the Muslim and Pashtun brothers to raise our voices for us and help us to get justice. We will not stay here anymore If you don't stand with us."

Many Sikh families are settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan and they are mostly engaged in businesses. The minority community, including the Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians from different parts of Pakistan have been facing persecution and their girls are regularly being kidnapped, raped, and married to their abductors.

(With ANI Inputs)

