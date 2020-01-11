Video: Narrow escape for Russian and US warships from dangerous collision in Arabian sea

Image Source : TWITTER@US5THFEET Narrow escape for Russian and US warships from dangerous collision in Arabian sea

A Russian warship aggressively approached US Navy destroyer on Thursday before changing its route and a having narrow escape from a collision of two massive warships. The Russian warship and USS Farragut were on routine operations in the North Arabian sea when the two warships had a dangerous near-collision situation.

The Russian and US navy ships came as close as 180-feet before Russian ship changed course. According to the US Navy, the USS Farragut sounded five short blasts as per the international maritime signal for the danger of a collision, requesting the Russian ship to change its route to avoid a collision.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship. pic.twitter.com/SCVyTINNqe — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

In a series of tweets, US Naval Forces Central Command from its official Twitter handle, US 5th Fleet explained the incident by sharing a couple of videos. "The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another." US Navy tweeted.

However, Russia issued a statement, saying "The crew of the Russian warship acted professionally, performing a maneuver that prevented a collision with the intruder ship."

In another tweet, US Navy wrote, "While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision."

While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.



The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner. — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

This comes roughly around seven-months after another incident where the US and Russian warships came so close in the Pacific ocean that the US ship had to perform an emergency maneuver to prevent the collision.

