  Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia steps up shelling in Ukraine's residential areas
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia steps up shelling in Ukraine's residential areas

A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallied his people to remain defiant, especially those in cities occupied by Russians.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2022 6:33 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian forces have stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country. The areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Kharkiv officials said the shelling damaged the television tower and heavy artillery was hitting residential areas. In Chernihiv, officials said all regions of the city were coming under missile attack. The attacks dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia’s plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance. As Russian forces increased their shelling of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions. Meanwhile, a member of the Ukrainian delegation says the next round of talks with Russia will be held today.

