Russia Ukraine War: Indian student who was shot in Kyiv arrives in Delhi on IAF flight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VKSINGH General VK Singh with Indian student Harjot Singh

Highlights Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, has been evacuated.

The IAF flight landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday evening.

V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India.

Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, has been brought back to India, in an IAF flight. The flight landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday evening, officials said. Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm, they said. V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

31-year-old Harjot Singh was shot four times on February 27. One of the bullets even hit his chest. He had boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. Two of his friends were also with him.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighboring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

Harjot Singh's family in Delhi had told PTI on Sunday that they were "very, very happy" that he was returning and were eagerly awaiting his arrival. The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday announced that the government would bear the medical expenses of Harjot Singh.

On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and his peers.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News