Russia Ukraine War: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelensky today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, official sources told news agency PTI.

Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelensky since the war began.

The Prime Minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

