Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks with Ukraine Prez Zelensky, seeks help in evacuation of student from Sumy

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky over phone over the ongoing war crisis, government sources said. Ukraine and Russia are at war for 12 days now. LIVE UPDATES

According to sources, the phone call lasted for about 35 minutes where the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM Modi also appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, it added. It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn country. He also sought continued support in ongoing evacuation efforts from Sumy. Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

PM Modi is also expected to call Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

Meanwhile, even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings.

The limited ceasefire announcement came a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south. Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks Monday.

