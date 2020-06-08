Image Source : FILE PHOTO Senior Pak minister Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Railway Minister and senior leader in Imran Khan govt, Sheikh Rasheed has tested positive for coronavirus. As per Pak media reports, Rasheed told SAMAA TV that he got himself tested after his secretary had tested positive for COVID-19, this is when it was confirmed that he had contracted the virus. "I am not showing any symptoms and will get tested again in seven days," SAMAA TV reported Rasheed as saying. He has isolated himself.

Rasheed has held several press conferences and met dozens of people, including several trips to PM House. However, he reportedly always wore a mask and practiced social distancing.

