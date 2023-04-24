Fly Dubai plane's engine catches fire minutes after take off from Nepal, 150 onboard - Updates

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Emergency services activated at Kathmandu airport after Fly Dubai aircraft catches fire during take off

Nepal: A Fly Dubai aircraft on Monday caught fire in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport. The airport sources informed that over 150 people including 50 Nepali passengers are onboard. They further said that the Dubai-bound aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and was trying to force land at the airport. However, Nepal's Minister for Tourism informed that the aircraft has now been flown to Dubai.

Soon the news came, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal informed the Fly Dubai flight 576 (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan. "Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time," it added.

Fire engines were kept on alert at the airport, according to sources. There are more than 150 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers. Eye-witnesses said they have seen aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky.

What happened then?

The Fly Dubai aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and hovered over the skies in Dharke after a problem was reported in one of its engines, sources said. The pilots later told the control tower they will continue after finding out that all indicators are normal.

How the problem was averted?

“The aircraft switched off its engine for some time after encountering the problem and now it is heading towards the destination without landing in Kathmandu airport,” Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal was quoted as saying by a private television news channel.

The aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 9.20 am. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati shared on his Facebook account that the FlyDubai plane was flying to its destination safely and urged all not to worry about it.

Emergency services were activated

Earlier, it was reported that preparations are underway for an emergency landing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft at the airport here.

Fire engines were kept on alert at the airport, according to sources. The airport has now resumed its operation, said Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport. “Fly Dubai flight number 576 (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan,” Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a tweet. “Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time),” CAAN said.

