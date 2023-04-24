Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. American Airlines flight engine catches fire minutes after take off; airline denies incident

American Airlines flight engine catches fire minutes after take off; airline denies incident

According to airport authorities, American Airlines flight 1958 departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 am and was headed to Phoenix.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: April 24, 2023 9:02 IST
American Airlines flight engine caught fire minutes after
Image Source : CBUS4LIFE/TWITTER American Airlines flight engine caught fire minutes after takeoff.

In a shocking incident, a bird strike triggered serious mechanical issues on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport. Luckily, the pilot airliner returned safely with no injuries reported.

According to airport authorities, American Airlines flight 1958 departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 am and was headed to Phoenix. 

The alerted pilot detected some serious issues shortly after takeoff.

Not an engine fire: Airline

Initially, it was reported that the pilot swiftly alerted the airport authorities about an engine fire in Boeing 737. But later, the airport authorities clarified that the engine did not catch fire. 

"Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational," John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Several flights delayed 

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Also Read: ​Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to THIS reason I CHECK DETAILS

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News