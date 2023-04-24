American Airlines flight engine catches fire minutes after take off; airline denies incident

Follow us on Image Source : CBUS4LIFE/TWITTER American Airlines flight engine caught fire minutes after takeoff.

In a shocking incident, a bird strike triggered serious mechanical issues on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport. Luckily, the pilot airliner returned safely with no injuries reported.

According to airport authorities, American Airlines flight 1958 departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 am and was headed to Phoenix.

The alerted pilot detected some serious issues shortly after takeoff.

Not an engine fire: Airline

Initially, it was reported that the pilot swiftly alerted the airport authorities about an engine fire in Boeing 737. But later, the airport authorities clarified that the engine did not catch fire.

"Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational," John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Several flights delayed

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Also Read: ​Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to THIS reason I CHECK DETAILS

Latest World News