Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to THIS reason I CHECK DETAILS

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to THIS reason I CHECK DETAILS

The swift effort was made came after the pilot reported that a windshield cracked mid-air.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kolkata Updated on: April 15, 2023 13:54 IST
SAUDI AIRLINES
Image Source : TWITTER/@SAUDI_AIRLINES SAUDI AIRLINES

A Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata International Airport on Saturday at noon. The swift effort was made after the pilot reported that a windshield cracked mid-air. According to the news agency ANI, the aircraft landed safely at Kolkata airport at 12:02 pm.

Earlier last week, an IndiGo Airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana. According to ANI, the pilot contacted the ATC after he found a technical issue.

Later in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after being diverted to Shamshabad airport.

As per DGCA officials, all 137 passengers on board were safe.

Also Read: Mid-air havoc continues! Drunk passenger on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight tries to open emergency door; booked

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News