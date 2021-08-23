Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Pakistan's duplicity exposed: Jaish terrorists released by Taliban from Kabul jail reach PoK with ISI's help

Pakistan's duplicity over its stand on Taliban has been exposed yet again with banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists reaching Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under the watch of country's notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to reports, several Pakistani Jaish terrorists released by Taliban from Kabul prison have reached Rawalakot in PoK. Jaish cadre broke into celebratory firing welcoming their colleagues from Kabul, reports said.

Photos and video of one of the Jaish terrorist identified as Waqar being welcomed in Rawalakot has now surfaced. Sources said that the ISI facilitated his smooth transfer to Islamabad from Kabul and thereafter to Rawalakot.

