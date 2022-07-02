At least 5 killed, 44 injured after 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man cleans up the rubble after an earthquake at Sayeh Khosh village in Hormozgan province, some 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) south of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Atleast five people lost their lives while 44 were injured after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit southern Iran on Saturday, local media reported.

The report further stated that the epicentre of the eathquake is Sayeh Khosh village in the Hormozgan province, about 1000 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran. Rescue teams were deployed near the site, official reports stated.

The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said. People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

