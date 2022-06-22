Afghanistan: Magnitude 6 earthquake kills nearly 255; tremors felt in parts of India, Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE FILE - Afghan villagers remove bricks after their home was damaged by Monday's earthquake

Afghanistan earthquake: At least 255 people were killed, while dozens of houses were damaged after a powerful magnitude 6 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to the details, the tremors were felt across four districts of Paktika province in the country.

Local media reports stated rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Tremors felt in parts of India, Pakistan

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The Pakistani media early Wednesday put the earthquake's intensity at 6.1 and said tremors shook parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was 44km southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8 km and its exact time was 1:54 am (local time).

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

No loss of life or property was reported.

Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude.

This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17.

A deadly earthquake hit the country in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

