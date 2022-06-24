Second earthquake jolts Afghanistan, same place where 1,150 were killed earlier this week

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghans dig a trench for a common grave for their relatives killed in an earthquake to a buria site l in Gayan village, in Paktika province

A second earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan on Friday, at the same area where a powerful jolt killed over 1,150 earlier this week. State media informed that this quake, however, was not as powerful as the earlier one.

At least 11 people were injured, and five were reported dead as the quake shook Paktika's Gayan District Friday morning, suggested Bakhtar News Agency.

The region is already reeling from Wednesday's magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media.

Wednesday's devastating quake

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan continued to climb days after it turned brick and stone homes into rubble, killing 1,150 people and wounding scores more.

The country of 38 million people was already in the midst of a spiraling economic crisis that had plunged millions deep into poverty with over a million children at risk of severe malnutrition.

In the district of Gayan, at least 1,000 homes were damaged by the earthquake. Another 800 homes in the Spera district of Khost province were also damaged. While modern buildings withstand magnitude 6 earthquakes elsewhere, Afghanistan’s mud-brick homes and landslide-prone mountains make such quakes more dangerous.

Read More | Afghanistan earthquake update: Death toll mounts to 1,150

Latest World News