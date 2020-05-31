George Floyd death: Curfew in several US cities, massive protests in LA, Chicago | UPDATES

Image Source : AP Police set off a crowd-dispersal firework in front of City Hall as several hundred people gather to protest over the death of George Floyd on Friday.

A curfew has been imposed in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta and other US cities after anti-police riots over the death of George Floyd. But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country. Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence. According to the Associated Press, at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

Here are the Latest Updates on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd , a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck:

Minneapolis officials: Violence has been stopped

Officials in Minneapolis say they’ve succeeded for now in stopping the violent protests that ravaged parts of the city for several days after the death of George Floyd. Police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in to break up protests after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to clear streets outside a police precinct and elsewhere. The show of force came after three days where police mostly declined to engage with protesters.

Los Angeles mayor: National Guard to be deployed overnight

The Los Angeles mayor said National Guard troops were being sent in to the nation’s second-largest city after continuing demonstrations Saturday saw protesters torch police cars and vandalize and burglarize stores while clashing with lines of officers. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard.

“The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city,” the mayor said on social media.

Police make nearly 1,400 arrests in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday.

Downtown Seattle shops ransacked.

Trump commends National Guard troops in Minneapolis.

Protests and riots in Washington

The National Guard has been called out in Washington, D.C., as pockets of violence erupted during a second straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump’s reaction to it. Hundreds of protesters converged on the White House during the day Saturday and marched on the National Mall, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police used pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd but the standoff continued. Protesters dragged away barricades and some broke up concrete to use as projectiles. At one point, a trash bin was set on fire.

National Guard troops took up the position around the White House on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump appears to be cheering on the tougher tactics being used by law enforcement around the country to confront sometimes violent demonstrators joining in protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, the president commended National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis, declaring “No games!” He also said police in New York City “must be allowed to do their job!” In a tweet, Trump said: “Let New York’s Finest be New York’s Finest.”

He was commenting on Twitter from the White House while crowds of protesters gathered outside.

Protests in NASHVILLE, Tennessee

The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, has declared a state of civil emergency after protesters set a fire inside the Metro Courthouse in the state’s capital city. Thousands had rallied near the Capitol building Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest police brutality and racism. But things turned violent after darkness fell, with protesters breaking windows in government buildings and causing other property damage.

The Tennessean newspaper says demonstrators also pulled down a statue outside the Capitol of Edward Carmack, a controversial former lawmaker and newspaper publisher who espoused racist views.

Police deployed tear gas and began warning demonstrators that the protest was unlawful.

Gov. Bill Lee issued an order Saturday night for the National Guard to mobilize “in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.”

Protests in MINNEAPOLIS

Police in Minneapolis are confronting protesters out after curfew on the fifth day of protests over the death of George Floyd. A group of marchers was moving north toward downtown on a city street when officers fired tear gas Saturday night. The group immediately retreated. Soon after, officers fired tear gas and moved in to push away throngs of protesters who were milling around the city police’s 5th Precinct.

The tougher tactics came after city and state leaders were criticized for not more strongly confronting violent and damaging protests.

Minneapolis has been the epicenter of protests since the death Monday of Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for some eight minutes. The protests have spread to cities across the United States.

(With inputs from AP)

